Washington, DC

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi today in Washington, D.C. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Retno emphasized the growing importance of the U.S.-Indonesia Strategic Partnership and its contribution to a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. This visit marked the first strategic dialogue between the two countries since the establishment of our strategic partnership in 2015. The U.S.-Indonesia strategic partnership is based on a fundamental belief in democracy, economic growth driven by innovation, and a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific.

