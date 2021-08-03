Cancel
Dallas, TX

Dallas Firefighter Arrested, Accused Of Lying About COVID-19 Diagnosis And Using Paid Time Off For Vacation

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas firefighter was arrested for allegedly lying about a COVID-19 diagnosis and then using his paid time off to go on vacation.

William Jordan Carter, 38, is charged with felony theft.

William Jordan Carter

According to the Dallas Police arrest affidavit, Carter was paid more than $12,000 during his absence from Dallas Fire-Rescue and had stayed at the Kalahari Water Park Resort in Round Rock.

The affidavit also said Carter requested a week off in March because he tested positive for COVID-19, then another week off because he said his daughter contracted the virus.

When asked for test results, Carter told his superiors that no one in his family got tested.

When asked if what he said about the COVID-19 cases in his family was true, he was quoted as saying, “I guess not.”

When he was asked why he did it, police said Carter told the deputy chief, “Greed, I guess.”

Dallas Fire-Rescue said Carter is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

