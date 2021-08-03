Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Highly Anticipated Partnership Emerges Between Two Notable MN Brands; UNRL and the Minnesota Vikings

Times Union
 1 day ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. (PRWEB) August 03, 2021. UNRL ( https://unrl.co/ ), an athleisure clothing brand based in St. Paul, Minnesota, announced today it has entered into a first-of-its-kind partnership with the NFL and the Minnesota Vikings. The UNRL x Minnesota Vikings collaboration will feature six co-branded sweatshirts that combine UNRL’s high-end fabrics and design with the rich tradition and excellence of the Minnesota Vikings organization. The sweatshirts in this ‘Hometown Collection’ will be released this Fall in very limited quantities at U.S. Bank Stadium and on the UNRL website. Each hoodie will be premiered on a scheduled gameday.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Saint Paul, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#The Minnesota Vikings#Prweb#Https Unrl Co#Nhl#Unrl Founder#Minnesotans#This Hometown Collection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Trademarks
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Vikings recently gave local Minnesota quarterback a tryout

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images) Jackson Erdmann. Former St. John’s University quarterback Jackson Erdmann recently had the opportunity to work out for the Minnesota Vikings. Over the years, the Minnesota Vikings have done their best to utilize some of the talent that is most close to home.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Minnesota Vikings To Reportedly Sign New Quarterback

Over the weekend, the Minnesota Vikings had just one quarterback in attendance at training camp. It’s safe to say they could use some help. It was reported rookie Kellen Mond tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. Kirk Cousins and one other quarterback were deemed high-risk close contacts, as a result. Only Jake Browning was available for the Vikings’ training camp practice on Saturday.
NFLchatsports.com

Vegas has a perplexing opinion on the 2021 Minnesota Vikings

(Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) Brian O'Neill. Oddsmakers have the Minnesota Vikings favored to win more than eight games in 2021, but they also don’t think it will be enough to get them in the playoffs. For whatever reason, Mike Zimmer’s most successful seasons as the head coach of the...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Is it time for the Minnesota Vikings to rebuild?

The dynamics of the Minnesota Vikings need to change. No matter who the owner is, who the front office people are, regardless of the coaching staff and players, there is a dark cloud that seems to hang over this organization. The Vikings have even changed training facilities and they have...
NFLvikingsgazette.com

3 Against The Grain Training Camp Predictions for our Minnesota Vikings

Quite often, the Minnesota Vikings training camp predictions can be pretty lame, mostly because they’re dull and predictable. At TVG, we don’t have the luxury of trotting out the same old stuff, nor would we ever really want to. Nay, our aim is to think outside-the-box without fully giving in to outright implausibility. We’re thus putting forth some against the grain predictions, ones that run contrary to most of the ones I’ve seen.
NFLDaily Norseman

Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Thursday July 22nd, 2021

I’m sure you’re wondering why the lead picture is from a soccer game...in Toronto. The Wilf family completed purchase of the Orlando City Soccer Club and NWSL Pride, which means I can continue to poke at all of you who hate futbol, and try to put Gone Fishin to sleep when he opens the Thorsday thread. Only a few more days until training camp, this year fans get to go see the practices, if you go let all of us know your impressions.
NFLPosted by
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Skol Vikings! Minnesota’s First Preseason Game is Just Two Weeks Away

We're just two weeks away from the first preseason game for the 2021 Minnesota Vikings. The NFL has has expanded the regular season fo 17 games this year, the first change since the league expanded the schedule from 14 to 16 games in 1978. As a result, the number of preseason games is dropping from four to three. Each team will still have one bye week during the regular season. For the Vikings, that will come in week 7.
NFLINFORUM

‘Skol’ chants — and fans — return to Minnesota Vikings practice

EAGAN, Minn. -- Early in Wednesday’s first practice at Minnesota Vikings training camp, a Skol chant broke out in the stands. Later, there was another. You better believe the players heard them. “It was pretty cool,” linebacker Anthony Barr said. “It’s been a while since I heard that one, so...
MLSPosted by
ESPN 99.1

Minnesota Vikings Owners Zygi and Mark Wilf Purchase Another ‘Football’ Team

Minnesota Vikings owners Zygi and Mark Wilf have finalized an agreement to purchase another 'football' team. Since the planning days of U.S. Bank Stadium, the Wilfs have been interested in owning a Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise. The initial intention was to own an MLS team in Minnesota. When the league offered a Minnesota franchise to another ownership group, the two looked elsewhere.
Video Gameschatsports.com

Minnesota Røkkr announces Nature’s Way partnership

North American esports organisation Version1 has announced a partnership with herbal medicines and supplements provider Nature’s Way for its Call of Duty League team Minnesota Røkkr. The deal will see Nature’s Way create content with Minnesota Røkkr to highlight the team’s routines and hobbies. In addition, Nature’s Way will provide...
NFLPosted by
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Zimmer: Minnesota Vikings Should Be Vaccinated (Three QBs are Out)

The Vikings, along with the entire NFL are starting training, with the pre-season just a few weeks away. Right now, three of the Vikings Quarterbacks are out. One with a postitive COVID result and two, Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley, are having to quarantine as they have been in close contact. How long? Head coach Mike Zimmer says he has no idea. But the best guess would be until there is a negative COVID test or significant time has passed. Meanwhile, the season looms with less practice time.
NFLthevikingage.com

Minnesota Vikings 2021: Tickets, Streaming, Merch and More

Get ready for the 2021 Minnesota Vikings season with tickets, new gear, a streaming setup and some fantasy football guidance. We’re just under 50 days from the NFL returning. The Minnesota Vikings have lofty expectations and a roster to back it up. We fans are chomping at the bit to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Minnesota Vikings Release 2020 First Round Pick

The Minnesota Vikings announced that they have released 2020 first-round pick Jeff Gladney on Tuesday afternoon, following his indictment on a felony domestic violence charge. Gladney was indicted by a grand jury in Texas on Tuesday for an incident back in April, when he was accused of assaulting a woman in Dallas. The Vikings expressed their intent to take the matter seriously and took the next step in doing so by releasing the 24-year-old.
NFLoklahoman.com

Fantasy football draft: Where to target Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen

Following up on a disappointing season, Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen will have tempered expectations. Below, we look at Adam Thielen's 2021 fantasy football average draft position (ADP) and where you should draft him. Thielen had back-to-back breakout seasons in 2017 and '18 as he solidified himself as one of...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Vikings Rumors: Multiple players would quit before getting vaccinated

Some recent Minnesota Vikings rumors have to do with the team’s recent battle with the COVID-19 virus and how it could affect them in the future. Prior to last Saturday’s night practice, the Minnesota Vikings found out that 75 percent of their quarterback room would be unable to participate in the session due to rookie passer Kellen Mond testing positive for COVID-19.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 Minnesota Vikings newcomers who could surprise in 2021

Which Minnesota Vikings newcomers could make surprising contributions in 2021?. It’s been another offseason of big change for the Minnesota Vikings as they look to improve their fortunes in 2021. At least from the outside looking in, the roster looks to have a lot more depth and experience next season, which could make a massive difference as Mike Zimmer looks to get his team back into postseason contention at the earliest possible opportunity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy