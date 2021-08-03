Cancel
Health officials concerned with uptick in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations in Washington due to delta variant

By Amanda Zhou
Seattle Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth officials are raising concerns about a rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Washington due to the spread of the delta variant. The state Department of Health on Tuesday reported 600 hospitalizations statewide — a 20% increase since last week. An average of 1,500 new daily cases have been reported over the past four days and the percent of positive tests has climbed to 5.5%, up from 2% a month ago.

