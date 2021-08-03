Cancel
NFL

Bears enjoying having fans back at Soldier Field, even if just for a practice

By Larry Hawley
WGNtv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO – If all goes to plan, they’ll be seeing many, many more fans when they pull into Soldier Field on August 14th, August 21st, then a full house on September 12th. Those first two dates – exhibition games against the Dolphins and Bills – will be the team’s first with spectators in their home stadium since December 22, 2019. That was their regular season home finale against the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, then came the COVID-19 pandemic.

