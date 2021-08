The United Way of the Flint Hills has announced its drive chair for its annual fundraising campaign. USD 252 Superintendent Mike Argabright has been chosen to serve as the chair for the 2021-22 campaign. In a news release from the United Way Argabright says, “I am humbled to join the United Way of the Flint Hills as this year’s Campaign Drive Chair, I encourage community members to support this year’s United Way Campaign. That support will help the United Way continue their long tradition of positive community impact and prideful community outcomes.”