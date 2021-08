Governor Andy Beshear announced strong recommendations for the upcoming school year that includes masking for kids under the age of 12. The latest guidance for the start of school next month is not a mask mandate but instead a recommendation. The final decision on masks will come at the local level. Beshear said all school districts should require all unvaccinated students to wear a mask and that all kids under 12 should also be required to wear a mask. He also said any unvaccinated teacher or adult indoors should also wear a mask.