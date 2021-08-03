Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Highly Anticipated Partnership Emerges Between Two Notable MN Brands; UNRL and the Minnesota Vikings

MySanAntonio
 1 day ago

The UNRL x Minnesota Vikings collaboration will feature six limited edition sweatshirts to be released for the 2021 season. UNRL ( https://unrl.co/ ), an athleisure clothing brand based in St. Paul, Minnesota, announced today it has entered into a first-of-its-kind partnership with the NFL and the Minnesota Vikings. The UNRL x Minnesota Vikings collaboration will feature six co-branded sweatshirts that combine UNRL’s high-end fabrics and design with the rich tradition and excellence of the Minnesota Vikings organization. The sweatshirts in this ‘Hometown Collection’ will be released this Fall in very limited quantities at U.S. Bank Stadium and on the UNRL website. Each hoodie will be premiered on a scheduled gameday.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Https Unrl Co#Nhl#Unrl Founder#Minnesotans#This Hometown Collection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Trademarks
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Is Adrian Peterson on his way to a team in the NFC West?

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson could be a candidate to replace Cam Akers for the Los Angeles Rams. At 36-years-old and currently with no team to play for, the chances of former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson suiting up in the NFL again are probably as low as they’ve ever been.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Minnesota Vikings Are Reportedly Signing A Veteran WR

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly set to add a veteran wide receiver to the roster before training camp gets underway next week. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Vikings are planning to sign free agent wideout Dede Westbrook to a one-year deal tomorrow. Westbrook spent the first four seasons of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFLchatsports.com

Vikings recently gave local Minnesota quarterback a tryout

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images) Jackson Erdmann. Former St. John’s University quarterback Jackson Erdmann recently had the opportunity to work out for the Minnesota Vikings. Over the years, the Minnesota Vikings have done their best to utilize some of the talent that is most close to home.
NFLUSA Today

Former Sooner Dede Westbrook signs with the Minnesota Vikings

Dede Westbrook joins the Minnesota Vikings’ receiving corps. The Vikings have agreed to a one-year deal with the former Jaguar, per his agency. The specific terms of the contract have not yet been disclosed. On Friday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Vikings planned to bring in Westbrook for...
NFLzonecoverage.com

Olson's Mailbag: Ranking the Vikings' Depth by Position, Gladney's Potential Indictment, Record Prediction and More

Welcome to the weekly Zone Coverage Vikings mailbag, where I try to answer all your burning NFL and Vikings-related questions, submitted via Twitter to @NickOlsonNFL. The Minnesota Vikings’ roster has had a tendency to feel pretty top-heavy in recent years, as Rick Spielman has opted to construct a roster reliant on expensive veterans. Spielman fills in the rest of the roster with tons of young players on rookie contracts (part of why he likes to stock up on draft picks), leaving the team without much of a middle class of mid-tier veterans. It’s a boom-or-bust approach that helps the team go far when they get some injury luck (as they did in 2017, particularly on defense) but can sink the team’s fortunes when injury luck doesn’t go their way (as happened last year).
NFLFOX Sports

Minnesota Vikings dismiss assistant coach Rick Dennison over vaccine refusal

The NFL’s new COVID-19 vaccine policy is already making some waves. Rick Dennison is out as a Minnesota Vikings assistant coach after refusing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, sources told ESPN on Friday. Phil Rauscher has been promoted from assistant offensive line coach to replace Dennison, who served as the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Vikings Rumors: Multiple players would quit before getting vaccinated

Some recent Minnesota Vikings rumors have to do with the team’s recent battle with the COVID-19 virus and how it could affect them in the future. Prior to last Saturday’s night practice, the Minnesota Vikings found out that 75 percent of their quarterback room would be unable to participate in the session due to rookie passer Kellen Mond testing positive for COVID-19.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Is it time for the Minnesota Vikings to rebuild?

The dynamics of the Minnesota Vikings need to change. No matter who the owner is, who the front office people are, regardless of the coaching staff and players, there is a dark cloud that seems to hang over this organization. The Vikings have even changed training facilities and they have...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Minnesota Vikings Release 2020 First Round Pick

The Minnesota Vikings announced that they have released 2020 first-round pick Jeff Gladney on Tuesday afternoon, following his indictment on a felony domestic violence charge. Gladney was indicted by a grand jury in Texas on Tuesday for an incident back in April, when he was accused of assaulting a woman in Dallas. The Vikings expressed their intent to take the matter seriously and took the next step in doing so by releasing the 24-year-old.
NFLDaily Norseman

Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Thursday July 22nd, 2021

I’m sure you’re wondering why the lead picture is from a soccer game...in Toronto. The Wilf family completed purchase of the Orlando City Soccer Club and NWSL Pride, which means I can continue to poke at all of you who hate futbol, and try to put Gone Fishin to sleep when he opens the Thorsday thread. Only a few more days until training camp, this year fans get to go see the practices, if you go let all of us know your impressions.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Date revealed for possible Christian Darrisaw training camp debut

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer recently discussed when the team’s 2021 first-round pick, Christian Darrisaw, could hit the practice field at training camp. Since Rick Spielman was promoted to be the general manager of the Minnesota Vikings in 2012, the team has dealt with offensive line issues during almost every season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Minnesota Vikings fire offensive coach for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

The Minnesota Vikings removed offensive line coach Rick Dennison for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. In what could be a historic, and likely controversial, move, the Minnesota Vikings have removed offensive line coach Rick Dennison from his position after he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. According to ESPN’s...
NFLthevikingage.com

Minnesota Vikings 2021: Tickets, Streaming, Merch and More

Get ready for the 2021 Minnesota Vikings season with tickets, new gear, a streaming setup and some fantasy football guidance. We’re just under 50 days from the NFL returning. The Minnesota Vikings have lofty expectations and a roster to back it up. We fans are chomping at the bit to...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Minnesota Vikings: Michael Pierce injury history and updates

How many injuries has Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Michael Pierce dealt with during his NFL career?. Standing on the sidelines is not how Michael Pierce had envisioned his first training camp with the Minnesota Vikings beginning. But thanks to a calf injury he reportedly suffered during a recent training session,...
NFLESPN

Source: Minnesota Vikings QB Kellen Mond tests positive for COVID-19; Kirk Cousins a high-risk close contact

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings were without multiple players for Saturday evening's practice at TCO Stadium due to a COVID-19 interruption. Vikings rookie quarterback Kellen Mond tested positive for COVID-19, a league source confirmed to ESPN, and as a result, fellow quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley -- both deemed high-risk close contacts, per a source -- missed Saturday's practice and will have to abide by a five-day quarantine before returning to training camp.
NFLchatsports.com

5 best fantasy options on the Minnesota Vikings 2021 roster

(Photo by Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports) Irv Smith Jr. OTAs are over and training camp has yet to begin. That means the insatiable appetite of Minnesota Vikings fans is only being alleviated by rumors and fantasy football projections. Nothing gets Minnesota Vikings fans or any other fan base around the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy