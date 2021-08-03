Highly Anticipated Partnership Emerges Between Two Notable MN Brands; UNRL and the Minnesota Vikings

Welcome to the weekly Zone Coverage Vikings mailbag, where I try to answer all your burning NFL and Vikings-related questions, submitted via Twitter to @NickOlsonNFL. The Minnesota Vikings’ roster has had a tendency to feel pretty top-heavy in recent years, as Rick Spielman has opted to construct a roster reliant on expensive veterans. Spielman fills in the rest of the roster with tons of young players on rookie contracts (part of why he likes to stock up on draft picks), leaving the team without much of a middle class of mid-tier veterans. It’s a boom-or-bust approach that helps the team go far when they get some injury luck (as they did in 2017, particularly on defense) but can sink the team’s fortunes when injury luck doesn’t go their way (as happened last year).