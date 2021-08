How the Eurovision winners are crossing over with a years-old cover -- and why that won’t be what they’re remembered for. On a Thursday afternoon in July, Italian rock quartet Måneskin are busy working on their new album in a villa in the town of Garlasco -- where, their team notes, they will have to remain in their private area for their Billboard interview and photo shoot, lest they get mobbed by their fans on the streets of their home country. “It’s, like, a lot worse than it was before,” bassist Victoria De Angelis says of the local Måneskinmania.