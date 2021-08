Sosa went 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 7-3 win over Minnesota. Sosa knocked two singles, including an RBI base hit in the sixth inning, and an eighth-inning solo shot in Sunday's victory. It was the third homer of the season for the 25-year-old infielder and his first since July 6, which was also the last time he registered a multi-hit game. Sosa owns a .681 OPS with eight extra-base hits through 184 plate appearances.