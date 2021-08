Guy Fieri may be one of the famous TV personalities on the Food Network. Long-time fans will know him from the show "Guy's Big Bite" that first aired in 2006. The show was so successful it turned into 13 seasons that lasted for 10 years. But he gained even more of a following with his show "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" (via Food Network) where he drives around in a cool sports car to different small towns and big cities where he meets the chefs, interviews them, and tastes their food, all while providing commentary. Fieri has the ability to make viewers feel like they're right there with him. And let's be real: His job seems cool and likely enviable for many people.