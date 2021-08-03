Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Vols 'want to be a resource' while supporting Austin Pope

By Grant Ramey
247Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStepping away from the game of football wasn’t a choice Austin Pope made. Instead, one back injury after the next made the decision for him. “You absolutely hate it for the young man,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said on Tuesday. “A guy that obviously still wants to play, but the body is giving out before his will to play the game is. That happens a lot in this sport. Hopefully not at this level, but certainly at the next level.”

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Butch Jones
Person
Jeremy Pruitt
Person
Josh Heupel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back Injury#American Football#Wnml Fm#Sportstalk#Christian Academy#Vfl#Vol For Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsRocky Top Talk

Austin Pope, Riley Locklear retiring from football

Just a handful of days away from the open of fall camp, Tennessee has lost a couple of veteran players to retirement. Both Austin Pope and Riley Locklear will step away from the game, perhaps slightly altering some plans for Josh Heupel’s offense in year one. Pope was a veteran...
College Sportsrockytopinsider.com

Vols’ Linebacker Room “Completely Different” From Spring

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel japed that he thought one of the local media members might have to play linebacker during spring practice, Tuesday. The Vols’ first year head coach feels much better about that position group entering his first fall practice in Knoxville. “Yeah, it’s a completely different room...
Oklahoma State247Sports

Josh Heupel reacts to Oklahoma and Texas joining SEC

Josh Heupel soon could be coaching against his alma mater on a semi-regular basis. He's just getting started as Tennessee's head coach, but the former Oklahoma quarterback has just seen his alma mater along with Red River Shootout rival Texas join the SEC, though (for now) the two brand-name programs aren't to formally come into the league from the Big 12 until the 2025 season. Heupel, who guided Oklahoma to the 2000 national championship, reacted to the SEC's expansion at Tennessee's preseason media day on Tuesday.
Tennessee State247Sports

Josh Heupel sends strong message about rebuild at Tennessee

When he was hired, Josh Heupel inherited a Tennessee program that appears to be a long way from contending again. During his media appearances at SEC Media Days on Wednesday, Heupel sent a pretty strong message about his rebuild in Knoxville. Following his time at the podium in Hoover, Heupel...
Hoover, ALNewport Plain Talk

Josh Heupel, Vols searching for quarterback to lead offense

HOOVER, Ala.—The Southeastern Conference has changed. Gone are the days of a bruising ground game and an unrelenting defense aimed at running clock and grinding out wins every week. That philosophy has been replaced with flashy, fast-paced offenses that score quick and often and where quarterbacks rack up embarrassing totals...
Tennessee StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Austin Pope ends career at Tennessee

Redshirt senior tight end Austin Pope has ended his career at the University of Tennessee. Pope announced his decision ahead of fall training camp. The 6-foot-4, 243-pound tight end appeared in 33 games for the Vols since 2017, totaling seven receptions for 85 yards. He did not play during the...
Football247Sports

Austin Pope details 'very tough' end to football career due to injuries

After undergoing two back surgeries in a span of months in 2020, Tennessee tight end Austin Pope had worked hard to put himself in position to play his final season of eligibility for the hometown Vols this fall. However, his body had other ideas as Pope herniated another disc in his back during a workout earlier in the summer and is facing a fourth back surgery of his collegiate career. The recurring injuries prompted Pope to medically retire from football and end his career at Tennessee on the eve of the 2021 season, and he detailed the decision he said was “very tough” and recounted his career with the Vols during an interview on 99.1 The Sports Animal on Monday.
Oklahoma StateUSA Today

Josh Heupel reflects on playing two quarterbacks at Oklahoma in 2013

Tennessee kicked off fall training camp Wednesday at Haslam Field. The Vols are fielding four quarterbacks competing for the starting position ahead of its season opener Sept. 2 against Bowling Green. Harrison Bailey, Hendon Hooker, Brian Maurer and Joe Milton III are competing for Tennessee’s starting quarterback position. First-year head...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
Auburn, ALPosted by
AL.com

Local recruit decommits from Auburn

One of the very first members of Auburn’s recruiting class of 2022 has decided to re-open his recruitment. Jarell Stinson, a three-star cornerback from Opelika, announced his decision through Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. After thanking coach Bryan Harsin and the Auburn staff, he wrote “After many talks with my family, coaches, and friends I have decided that decommitting from Auburn University and re-opening my recruitment is best for my future.”
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Is Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence showing early signs of being a bust?

Welcome to the NFL Trevor Lawrence. On his first 11-on-11 in training camp Monday, ESPN reported he struggled when the Jaguars’ defense was allowed to play press coverage and go after his passes. Lawrence went 1-6 with two interceptions and he had a pass batted down. This may come as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy