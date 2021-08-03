Vols 'want to be a resource' while supporting Austin Pope

After undergoing two back surgeries in a span of months in 2020, Tennessee tight end Austin Pope had worked hard to put himself in position to play his final season of eligibility for the hometown Vols this fall. However, his body had other ideas as Pope herniated another disc in his back during a workout earlier in the summer and is facing a fourth back surgery of his collegiate career. The recurring injuries prompted Pope to medically retire from football and end his career at Tennessee on the eve of the 2021 season, and he detailed the decision he said was “very tough” and recounted his career with the Vols during an interview on 99.1 The Sports Animal on Monday.