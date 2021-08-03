Vols 'want to be a resource' while supporting Austin Pope
Stepping away from the game of football wasn’t a choice Austin Pope made. Instead, one back injury after the next made the decision for him. “You absolutely hate it for the young man,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said on Tuesday. “A guy that obviously still wants to play, but the body is giving out before his will to play the game is. That happens a lot in this sport. Hopefully not at this level, but certainly at the next level.”247sports.com
Comments / 0