Authorities apprehend multiple suspects after high-speed chase Tuesday in Stark County
What began as a man allegedly trying to buy a motorcycle in Alliance turned into a high-speed chase that resulted in a crash Tuesday. At least three people have been arrested. Alliance police Lt. William Morris said the suspect asked to test drive a motorcycle and drove away with it. A silver getaway van followed the suspect who later ditched the motorcycle and jumped into the van.www.cantonrep.com
Comments / 0