Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston

More than 800 UConn students seek vaccination exemption

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 1 day ago

267 requests, all for non-medical reasons, remain under review, the school said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mSMsw_0bGt5f1U00
FILE - This photo from Wednesday Aug. 23, 2017, shows the University of Connecticut's downtown campus in Hartford, Conn. AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb, File

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — More than 800 University of Connecticut students have asked to be exempted from the school’s requirement that they be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning for the fall semester, the school confirmed on Tuesday.

UConn said it granted 55 requests for medical exemptions to the vaccine policy and 504 requests for non-medical exemptions. Another 267 requests, all for non-medical reasons, remain under review, the school said.

The school had an enrollment last year of just over 32,600 students, including just under 19,000 undergraduates on its main campus in Storrs.

The exemption requests were first made public in court documents obtained by Connecticut Public Media. They are part of the school’s response to a federal lawsuit filed by students who oppose the vaccination requirement.

A group of students and parents sued the university’s board of trustees last month in U.S. District Court, arguing the mandate violates their constitutional rights. It’s part of a nationwide pushback against vaccination mandates at colleges and universities.

The state Attorney General’s Office is seeking to have the lawsuit dismissed, arguing the students lack standing to sue because they can request an exemption.

Students returning to UConn this month are required to either be vaccinated or have sought an exemption.

Those granted an exemption will be required to adhere to increased safety protocols. Those include being tested for the virus before arriving on campus, undergoing a modified quarantine for seven days after getting to campus and being tested again at the end of the quarantine period and once a week while on campus.

No request for an exemption has been turned down, school spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz said in an email.

Comments / 0

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#Exemptions#University Of Connecticut#Public Health#Ap#Uconn#Connecticut Public Media#District Court
Related
CollegesAsia Media

University of California to require all employees and students to get vaccinated against COVID-19

The University of California Office of the President issued a universitywide policy today requiring all UC students, trainees, personnel and all others who work, live and/or learn in any UC locations or otherwise participate in person in university programs to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at least 14 days prior to the first day of instruction for the fall term. This is subject to certain medical exemptions and accommodations based on disability or religious belief, and deferrals are available for those who are pregnant.
CollegesPosted by
FOX2Now

University of Illinois system now requiring COVID-19 vaccines for staff; follows student mandate set last month

The University of Illinois system announced Wednesday it will require all faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated for the Fall 2021 semester. The school system posted the update on their website and said COVID-19 vaccines will be required for staff at all three universities in the system; Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield. The statement said, in part, “…the University of Illinois System is requiring that faculty and staff at all three universities (Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield) receive a complete course of COVID-19 vaccines before the beginning of the Fall 2021 semester, if they are able to do so. For employees covered by a union contract, guidance will be implemented through the applicable collective bargaining processes.”
indianapublicmedia.org

IU Expands COVID-19 Vaccine Exemption Policy

Indiana University added an ethical exemption to its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, according to university spokesperson Chuck Carney. Carney said in an email the additional exemption brings the COVID-19 vaccine requirement in line with previous requirements, such as last year’s influenza vaccine. The ethical exemption is in addition to medical and...
CollegesWLOX

USM students can win free tuition for semester, more prizes if vaccinated

Sizzling, scorching, and super sweaty weather will last all weekend. Then, next Monday & Tuesday, a rainier pattern may bring relief from the heat wave. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Forecast. Wesley's Friday First Alert Forecast. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Dangerously hot weather lasts through the...
lehigh.edu

7.26.21: Vaccination and Exemptions Update

As of today, there are 9 days left until the August 4 deadline to upload a copy of your COVID vaccination card on the HWC portal or to request a medical or religious exemption. Verification of vaccination or an approved exemption is required for all Lehigh undergraduate and graduate students participating in on-campus programs and activities.
Educationabovethelaw.com

Every T14 Law School Is Mandating COVID Vaccinations For Students

I’m waiting to see what the impact of the Delta variant is on all of this. The floodgates have definitely opened on vaccine mandates. The students at Penn have greeted this with really open arms, because for them, as successful as remote education was, I don’t think anyone feels like it was anywhere near as successful as the education we can offer in person.
wfla.com

Florida universities seeking creative incentives to encourage student vaccination

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Cap News Services) – Graduation ceremonies were held Friday at Florida colleges and universities as the summer semester came to a close but the schools are already preparing for a wave of new arrivals this fall. Ensuring those students are vaccinated is their top priority, however, with universities...
mycbs4.com

University leaders urge students to get vaccinated

The presidents of all 12 of Florida's state universities, are coming together to encourage students to get a COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus this fall. The university leaders recommended vaccination for students in a joint letter signed by each of them, along with the chair of the Florida Board of Governors and the chancellor of the State University System. In the letter, school leaders “strongly” recommended students get vaccinated before coming back to campus.
CollegesThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Higher-Ed Groups Assail Limits on Public-Health Authority as More Campuses Mandate Masks

Higher-education organizations urged state-government officials on Monday to allow colleges and universities more authority to protect their campuses from a Covid-19 surge. “An increasing number of states have restricted the ability of colleges and other organizations to deploy an evidence-based combination of strategies to prevent Covid-19 outbreaks on campus and in surrounding communities,” read the statement, co-signed by over two dozen groups including the American Council on Education and the American College Health Association. ”These restrictions undermine the ability of all organizations, including colleges and universities, to operate safely and fully at a time of tremendous unpredictability.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy