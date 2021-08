Gonzalez (hamstring) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Worcester on Friday and went 1-for-2 with a base hit and a walk in the affiliate's 6-2 win over Buffalo. Gonzalez started at second base and played five innings in the field before getting the rest of the game off. The Red Sox will presumably want to see Gonzalez play a full nine-inning game in the minors before activating him, likely at some point within the next week. Once reinstated, Gonzalez could challenge for a strong-side platoon role at first base.