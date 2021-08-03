Cancel
Mobile, AL

Richardson calls fellow councilmembers 'gutless' for voting against his e-mail resolution

By Justin Moore
utv44.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Spirited debate continued for minutes at Mobile City Council meeting over a resolution introduced by District 1 Councilman Fred Richardson. His resolution was to allow councilmembers unhindered access to their city e-mail. This after Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration cut off Richardson’s e-mail access for failing to complete an annual cybersecurity training. The mayor said it was only to protect the city from hackers.

