Pittsburgh’s American Farms Produce Launches Direct To Door Delivery Test
For over 65 years, Pittsburgh’s Consumer Fresh Produce, Pittsburgh, PA, has provided fresh fruits and vegetables to area wholesalers, retailers, foodservice, independent grocers, and more. And now, its sister company American Farms Produce has taken an extra step in providing that same quality product and exceptional service to the local consumer by delivering a fresh array of produce and specialty items directly to their doors.southeastproduceweekly.com
