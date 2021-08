The Simpsons has been referencing and lampooning pop culture in countless ways over the decades, with the growing popularity of superhero movies allowing them to embrace cameos from what would have previously been obscure figures, including multiple appearances by Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee. When it came time to craft the all-new Marvel-themed short The Good, The Bart, and The Loki, showrunner Al Jean had toyed with the idea of using audio captured from Lee during a previous recording session to include an homage to Lee and his many Marvel Cinematic Universe appearances, though Marvel Studios noted that, in the wake of his passing, he won't have any future cameos, even in animated form. The Good, The Bart, and The Loki is now streaming on Disney+.