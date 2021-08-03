Cancel
Santa Barbara County, CA

Face Covering to Be Required Indoors Regardless of Vaccination Status

Santa Barbara Edhat
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning Friday, August 6, Santa Barbara County Public Health is mandating the use of universal face coverings indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Public Health is closely monitoring case rates, and will be releasing a universal mandatory mask mandate in indoor settings only. The SBCPH HOO will be issued Wednesday, August 4, to be effective Friday, August 6 at 5:00 P.M. and will be available at https://publichealthsbc.org/. In all indoor Santa Barbara County businesses, masks will be required regardless of vaccination status. Updated signage for businesses will be posted later this week at recoverysbc.org. At this time, social distancing is not required.

www.edhat.com

Comments / 1

Santa Barbara County, CA
