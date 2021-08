The City of Junction City Public Works Department will turn on the School Zone Warning Flashers on Thursday, August 5th as a reminder that school will soon be in session. The School Zone Warning Flashers will be turned on all week as a reminder for drivers that area schools will be in session next week starting Tuesday, August 11th and to obey the 20 MPH school speed zones. Drivers also need to pay close attention to the school children during the morning and afternoon hours when children will be walking.