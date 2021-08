Jah-Maine Martin has been named First team All-conference on the 2021 STATS PERFORM FCS PRESEASON ALL-AMERICA TEAM. This is quite indeed a huge accolade as there are many outstanding talents returning to FCS football this year. This recognition puts Martin in the company of a few athletes that hope to hear their name called in the next NFL Draft. Of course, Martin now has to meet up to some lofty expectations but with all the time he's been waiting to get back on the field he's likely to be more than up to the challenge.