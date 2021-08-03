FaZe Clan's FaZe Rug Continues to Expand His Content With 'All Grown Up' Podcast (Exclusive)
With the growing popularity of the e-sports industry, when fans see standouts like FaZe Clan’s FaZe Rug (Brian Awadis), he’s bound to attract a healthy amount of attention. As his team says, "He can’t go anywhere without a swarm of teenagers following,” but it’s helped launch the star into various content deals, as well as a 2020 feature film (Crimson, which will be getting a sequel). Most recently he’s launched a podcast, titled All Grown Up, with his videographer and friend Simplistic.popculture.com
