Financial Reports

Delek US Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

 1 day ago

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) _ Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $81.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of $1.10 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 88 cents per share.

Comments / 0

Community Policy