The "cyclone" Nelly Korda hits the women's individual golf competition at the Tokyo Games. In Japan, with a champion performance, the American flies to the top of the standings and in the middle of the race, with a total of 129 (67 62, -13), she has four strokes ahead of a trio of pursuers made up of Aditi Ashok and Danes Emily Kristine Pederse and Nanna Koerstz Madsen, who reached the Indian proette in second place with 133 (-9).