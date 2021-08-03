Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Xperi: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 1 day ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Xperi Corp. (XPER) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its second quarter. The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 61 cents per share. The provider...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Electronic Devices#Ap#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.08 EPS Expected for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Osisko Gold Royalties posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60 to $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. Exelon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.600-$3.000 EPS. Several research analysts recently issued...
Financial ReportsMySanAntonio

Integrated Electrical Services: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Integrated Electrical Services Inc. (IESC) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $19.3 million. The Houston-based company said it had net income of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were 99 cents per share. The communications and technology company posted revenue of $405.9 million...
Financial ReportsMySanAntonio

New Jersey Resources: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) _ New Jersey Resources Corp. (NJR) on Thursday reported a loss of $111.8 million in its fiscal third quarter. The Wall Township, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $1.16 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share. The...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Terex (NYSE:TEX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.850-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) PT Lowered to $46.00

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cohu has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.71. BorgWarner posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 664.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Redwood Trust posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Xperi Holding Corporation (XPER) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Xperi Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. During today's presentation, all parties will be in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, the call will be opened for questions. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded today, Tuesday, August 3, 2021.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.97 EPS Expected for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to report $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.94. WestRock reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Xperi (XPER) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

XPER - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.61 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.47 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.57 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 29.79%. A...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Increased by Analyst

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Cut by Oppenheimer

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of NovoCure in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.500-$0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $703 million-$707 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.51 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.120 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.880-$1.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for UMB Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UMB Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy