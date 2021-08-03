2 Arrested After Psilocybin Mushrooms Found Growing In Lyons Home

LYONS, Colo. (CBS4) – The state of Colorado has decriminalized psilocybin mushrooms but it remains illegal to grow them. Two people got caught with an illegal grow and other drugs in a Lyons home.

Richard Bookal and Jessica Ondra were arrested after the Boulder County Drug Task Force found the psilocybin mushrooms grow at the home. The task force also found cocaine, MDMA, LSD, ketamine, oxycodone and other pharmaceutical drugs.

Bookal and Ondra face unlawful possession and intent to distribute the drugs found.