"I haven't planned that at all." That is what 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan stated today when he was asked about incorporating Trey Lance into the first-team reps. "No, we're not splitting the reps up going against the ones and stuff," said Shanahan. "I thought Trey (Lance) had one of his better days on Saturday, but that was nothing to move him up there and start talking differently with Jimmy (Garoppolo) or anything like that."