Limp Bizkit + Fans Pay Tribute to Joey Jordison

By Graham Hartmann
I-Rock 93.5
 2 days ago
Limp Bizkit took a short moment during their Iowa gig last night to pay tribute to Joey Jordison. After the crowd began to chant the late Slipknot drummer’s name, Fred Durst said some words about appreciating each day. Limp Bizkit are currently touring with Spiritbox for one of the most...

I-Rock 93.5

Davenport, IA
I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois.

