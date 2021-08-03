Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations rise again

By JEFF AMY
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qeavi_0bGt0BYl00
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks to reporters on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the state capitol in Atlanta. The Republican governor says he encourages people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 but doesn't envision other measures unless hospitals get overwhelmed. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

ATLANTA (AP) — COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to rise rapidly in Georgia, with some hospitals voicing concern as they fill with patients infected with the virus.

The state Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 9,100 new positive tests, but said that number included new reports dating back until Friday that hadn’t been included because of data transfer problems with electronic reporting.

With the data dump, the state’s seven-day average rose above 4,000 cases, almost 11 times higher than when cases bottomed out in late June. The current seven-day average is the highest since Feb. 10, and higher than Georgia’s peak in July 2020. The state’s rolling average peaked above 9,500 in mid-January.

Hospitalizations also continued their rapid increase, climbing above 2,600 statewide on Tuesday. Statewide, 26 hospitals reported to the Georgia Coordinating Center that they were turning away all patients or new intensive care patients, including 7 of 11 hospitals in the Piedmont system and half of the 10 hospitals in the Wellstar system.

Dr. Alan Brown, chief medical officer of the Brunswick-based Southeast Georgia Health System, told The Brunswick News that the contagious delta variant and low vaccination rates have led to the system’s hospitals having 10 to 20 times as many patients as they had in early July.

“At this rate, we’ll soon be facing capacity challenges, not only for patient beds, but also for nursing teams who care for our patients,” Brown said, calling the stress on employees “disheartening.”

Dr. Stephen Thacker, associate chief medical officer at Memorial Health in Savannah, told WTOC-TV the hospital is relying on contract nurses to fill staff. He said the hospital is not yet at a “tipping point” but warns that there could be weeks more of increasing cases.

“We’re definitely bumping up to the constraints of just the number of patients that need care in the region with the number of beds that we have, you know balancing that with the amount of staffing that we have,” Thacker said.

Georgia has recorded nearly 1.2 million positive COVID-19 tests and nearly 22,000 deaths from the respiratory illness.

Douglas County became the latest public school district to announce it would require masks in all its schools. At least 25 of Georgia’s 180-plus school districts have announced they will require masks for all students and employees regardless of whether they have been vaccinated. That group covers more than a third of Georgia’s 1.7 million public school students.

A few schools have postponed the start of class districtwide or in individual schools because of COVID-19 exposure.

Fort Benning, as with many other federal facilities, has re-imposed mask requirements indoor when on base. The fort is also limiting attendance at graduations.

Comments / 102

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

521K+
Followers
292K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Health
Atlanta, GA
Coronavirus
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Atlanta, GA
Government
Atlanta, GA
Health
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Infectious Diseases#Ap#The Brunswick News#Memorial Health#Wtoc Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Arizona reports another 2,289 COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is reporting 2,289 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, a figure nearly identical to a day earlier, and 11 more deaths. The state dashboard released the latest numbers Thursday, which bring the pandemic totals to 937,936 cases and 18,300 deaths. Hospitalizations for the virus, meanwhile, increased slightly...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Doc: Delta variant spread ‘like a tsunami’ in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s top health official said the delta coronavirus variant is “sweeping across Mississippi like a tsunami” as the state reported more than 3,000 new cases of the highly transmittable virus in a single day Thursday. “If we look at our trajectory, we see that it’s continuing...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Tua Foundation donating $93K to girls ranch hit by 8 deaths

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A nonprofit foundation started by Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said Thursday it would donate $93,000 to an Alabama girls home to cover the funeral expenses of eight children killed in a horrific interstate crash in June. The Tua Foundation said the donation to the Tallapoosa...
Posted by
The Associated Press

South Carolina capital requires masks in some city schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s capital city has mandated the use of masks in city schools where some students are too young to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, a move that Mayor Steve Benjamin has said will help protect vaccine-ineligible children amid the pandemic’s resurgence. City Council members voted...
Posted by
The Associated Press

2 school districts sue Arkansas over mask mandate ban

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Little Rock’s schools and an east Arkansas school district where hundreds of staff and students are quarantining because of a COVID-19 outbreak sued the state Thursday over its ban on mask mandates . The lawsuit by the Little Rock and Marion school districts is the...
Posted by
The Associated Press

State attorney general’s office to require vaccinations

BOSTON (AP) — Workers in the Massachusetts attorney general’s office will be required to get vaccinated against the coronavirus before returning to the office next month. Attorney General Maura Healey in a statement Wednesday said the mandate is necessary as the delta variant drives up new confirmed cases in the state and across the country.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Alaska governor urges residents to get vaccinated amid spike

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has urged residents to get vaccinated, amid a spike in COVID-19 cases driven by the delta variant. “There is a safe, free and widely available tool to put COVID-19 in the rearview mirror,” Dunleavy said in a statement Wednesday. “That tool is the vaccine.”
Posted by
The Associated Press

WVa lawsuit against opioid makers set for 2021 trial

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A lawsuit filed by the state of West Virginia accusing several drug manufacturers of misrepresenting the risks of their painkilling drugs will go to trial next April, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said Thursday. The Mass Litigation Panel, a group of state judges in Kanawha County, granted...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Sanford Health targeted by cyber hackers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A leading healthcare system based in Sioux Falls has acknowledged that its been targeted by hackers. Sanford Health President and CEO Bill Gassen on Wednesday confirmed to the Argus Leader that the organization was working to resolve the cyber attack. “Sanford Health has experienced an...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Associated Press

US to probe Phoenix police over abuse, force allegations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is launching a widespread probe into the police force in Phoenix to examine whether officers have been using excessive force and abusing people experiencing homelessness. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the investigation into the City of Phoenix and the Phoenix Police Department on Thursday....

Comments / 102

Community Policy