KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The drier more pleasant air that we’ve enjoyed since the weekend started is now slowly giving way to a more humid air mass that will be with us over the coming 5-10 days or so. Dew points will be creeping up and while nothing too high is expected for the next few days (and we’re starting to bake out the ground a bit as the grass is browning up), it will still get rather muggy in the area into the weekend.