RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Back in the 1940’s, the United States manufactured stockpiles of chemical weapons in several sites around the country, including here in Kentucky. As part of an international treaty obligation signed along with several other countries, those weapons must be destroyed by 2023. An off site training center for the Bluegrass Chemical Agent Destruction Pilot Plant is where that work is happening. Nerve agent rockets containing mustard and other deadly gases are being safely and efficiently destroyed. As of July 16, more than 28% of the original 523 tons of chemical agents have been destroyed in Kentucky. But experts in charge of the project say the sooner it’s all done, the better.