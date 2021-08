Matt Karoly, Jake Gordon, and Alex Lord are back with episode 12 of Talkin’ Birdy — our Falcons podcast here at SportsTalkATL. This week, the three of them are joined by John Hendrix, a Saints reporter for Sports Illustrated. Together, they discuss the Falcons recent offseason led by former Saint Terry Fontenot. They also go into detail regarding the Saints quarterback competition, as well as much more. You can find Talkin’ Birdy wherever you get your favorite podcasts, or by clicking the link below. Make sure to like and subscribe!