Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Northern Brevard County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 14:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. These types of funnel clouds are harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Northern Brevard County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Brevard and southeastern Volusia Counties through 800 PM EDT At 737 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Scottsmoor, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and funnel clouds. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Oak Hill, Haulover Canal, Mims, Playalinda Beach and Scottsmoor. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH