Blaine County, ID

Flood Advisory issued for Blaine by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-02 13:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Blaine The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Blaine County in central Idaho * Until 745 PM MDT. * At 539 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bellevue and Gannett.

alerts.weather.gov

