Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Key findings of the Andrew Cuomo sexual harassment report -- and what's next

By Tierney Sneed, Eric Bradner
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

New York's Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women and created a "hostile" work environment for women, a report released Tuesday by New York Attorney General Letitia James said.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 1

CNN

CNN

599K+
Followers
89K+
Post
501M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Alessandra Biaggi
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
David Soares
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cuomo Family#Legislature#Impeachment#Democratic#The Executive Chamber#The Albany Times Union#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

I worked for Andrew Cuomo. New allegations made me rethink my own Albany experience.

Shock waves reverberated throughout New York and the rest of the country when state Attorney General Letitia James’ office released a report concluding that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had harassed 11 women in his office. The report was much more damning than insiders expected, yet the governor’s taped response denying all the allegations was not surprising. After all, no one does defiance like Cuomo.
PoliticsPosted by
Rolling Stone

So Exactly How Screwed Is Andrew Cuomo?

Let’s do a quick overview of where Andrew Cuomo’s support stands following Tuesday’s bombshell report laying out a pattern of rampant sexual misconduct that state Attorney General Letitia James described as both “disturbing” and “in violation of both state and federal law”: The state Assembly leader and state Senate majority leader have both said he should no longer be in office. All 27 U.S. representatives from New York have called for his resignation, as have the state’s two senators, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. So too has New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. So too has House Speaker...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Cuomo had accuser Bennett do pushups in his office, AG says

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo once had a female staffer do pushups for him in his office, and later invited her to lift weights at the Executive Mansion gym, according to the blockbuster report on sexual harassment allegations against him released Tuesday. Then-aide Charlotte Bennett did 20 pushups inside the...
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Reporter who accused Gov. Cuomo of bullying says CNN host needs to come clean about role in sibling’s scandal

Lindsay Nielsen, a former Albany-based investigative reporter who spoke to state investigators during their probe of the New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, thinks CNN viewers deserve an explanation from the troubled governor’s little brother. Nielsen has accused Cuomo’s administration of intimidation and bullying and took part in Attorney General...
PoliticsMSNBC

Biden calls on Andrew Cuomo to resign. He's not the only Cuomo who needs to go.

New York Attorney General Letitia James released a bombshell report Tuesday detailing multiple instances of sexual harassment and nonconsensual touching by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. According to James, the harassment was prolific and egregious: 11 women, nine of whom are current or former state employees, said the governor touched their bodies under their shirts, kissed them on the lips or made sexual comments — like asking his female aide to play “strip poker” — and retaliated against one of them when they complained. One state trooper said he ran his finger from her neck down the back of her spine in an elevator, whispering “Hey, you,” and asked her for help finding him a girlfriend who “can handle pain.”
PoliticsWKTV

Zogby: Cuomo will resign

The founder of The Zogby Poll doesn't think the NYS Legislature will have to pull the plug on Governor Andrew Cuomo's political career; he thinks Cuomo, himself, will realize he has no choice, but to step down. "He has the majority of the democrats in both houses of the legislature...
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Why the press wants Cuomo, their onetime shining knight, to resign

The media establishment, which once adored Andrew Cuomo, is telling him it’s time to go. From major news organizations to liberal commentators, there is a remarkable unanimity of opinion that the governor must resign — a solidarity that mirrored last year’s consensus that Cuomo was a hero of the pandemic.
New York City, NYspeaker.gov

Pelosi Statement on Governor Andrew Cuomo

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after the conclusion of the investigation by the New York Attorney General into the allegations of sexual harassment by Governor Andrew Cuomo:. “Under Attorney General Letitia James, a comprehensive and independent investigation into the allegations against Governor Cuomo has been completed.
New York City, NYPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

Here’s the One Reason Disgraced Gov. Andrew Cuomo Can Not Survive

It's all over for Governor Andrew Cuomo and what a fall from grace. Last year at this time New York's Governor was enjoying approval ratings in the upper 70s and 80s. He was America's star governor during the pandemic. Ten-months ago he released a celebratory book touting defeat of COVID-19, even though the worst was yet to come in the winter. Now, the son of Mario is up against a wall after creepy allegations of sexual impropriety.
CelebritiesDecider

Meghan McCain Blasts the Cuomos as “Cowards” on ‘The View’: “The Worst Kinds of Nepotism”

Today’s episode of The View saw a rare occurrence: all five co-hosts agreeing on a topic. During Hot Topics on the ABC talk show, Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment investigation was brought to the table, and the ladies of The View were all on the same page: he should resign. But on top of that, Meghan McCain tore into Andrew Cuomo‘s brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, for completely ignoring the issue at hand on his show last night (August 3). As a TV personality herself, McCain had quite the perspective on the matter — even insisting that if the roles were reversed, she’d be talking about the investigation on The View today.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Pelosi, other Democrats call on Cuomo to resign or be impeached

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who like New York Gov Cuomo is also from a political family, also called on Cuomo to resign amid allegations of sexual harassment.Ms Pelosi’s remarks come after the New York attorney general’s office released a report detailing the extent of Mr Cuomo’s sexual misconduct.“As always, I commend the women who came forward to speak their truth,” she said. “Recognizing his love of New York and the respect for the office he holds, I call upon the Governor to resign.”New York Democrats are plotting Gov Andrew Cuomo’s impeachment while New York Republican Rep Elise Stefanik called for...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Rep. Lee Zeldin Wants To Know Why There Is No Criminal Referral Against Andrew Cuomo From New York AG Letitia James

Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-NY) New York Republican Gubernatorial candidate spoke to Jason Chaffetz on The Brian Kilmeade Show about Governor Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment of multiple women. Zeldin says there is no choice for the democrat assembly but to move forward on impeachment. Zeldin wants to know why there is not going to be a criminal referral by New York State Attorney General Letitia James. Zeldin says what Cuomo is accused of is a Class A misdemeanor carrying up to a year in jail and having to be registered on the sex offender registry for forcible touching. Zeldin feels people need to stay on the offense because Cuomo thinks he can change facts and reality and it is still possible he is elected to a fourth term.

Comments / 1

Community Policy