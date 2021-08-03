Hall, Donna

Donna Wood Hall, 80 of Mableton, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021. She is survived by her mother, Geraldine Turner of Mableton; brother, Lamar (Sue) Wood of Mableton; grandson, Shane (Ryn) Hammontree of Douglasville, and great grandchildren, Logan, Tristan, Caynaan and Leynna. She was preceded in death by her father, Felton Wood; husband, Larry Hall, and daughter, Tammy Lynn Hutcheson. Mrs. Hall worked at the Mableton branch of Georgia State Bank for many years. After leaving the bank she began working for the State of Georgia and eventually retired from there. She was loved by all and loved spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed going shopping and eating out with them. She had a love of owls and loved flowers. She could be stubborn at times, but if you had to describe her in one word, it would be "Great!" She will be missed by everyone who loved her. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Roy Davis Funeral Home.