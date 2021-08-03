Cancel
Snapdragon Wear 5100 in the works, according to Qualcomm code

By Kyle Bradshaw
9to5Google
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleQualcomm appears to be preparing a Snapdragon Wear 5100 chip to power the next generation of Wear OS watches. A lot of changes are coming to the Wear OS ecosystem in the next year, between the upgrade to Wear OS 3, the upcoming introduction of Samsung’s watches, and Samsung’s “Exynos W920” chip with major performance upgrades. Meanwhile, Qualcomm is taking some heat for the majority of Snapdragon-powered smartwatches being left behind by the update to Wear OS 3, while the small handful of compatible devices won’t see the update until the middle of next year.

