More People Seek COVID-19 Shots In Louisiana As Cases Rise

By Ari Shapiro
kgou.org
 2 days ago

As COVID cases spike across the U.S., here's a silver lining. There's been a steady increase in the number of people who are getting vaccinated. In Louisiana, the daily rate has gone up by more than 300%, according to the White House. This is a race against the delta variant because even as vaccinations climb, Louisiana recorded more than 7,500 new coronavirus cases over just a few days. Here's what the governor, John Bel Edwards, told NPR this morning.

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
These States are "On Fire" With COVID

The coronavirus is resurging due to the Delta variant and 100 million unvaccinated Americans. How did it get so bad seemingly so quickly? "Part of the challenge we have is the fact that we do have to live our everyday lives. And I think most of America right now is done with the pandemic," says virus expert Michael Osterholm. "They don't believe that it relates to them anymore. They've put in their time. And of course, the challenge we have is, the virus is not done with us yet." "States with low vaccination rates are on fire, we need to get more shots in arms," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. Read on to see how bad it is and which states are also in trouble—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
This is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Alabama

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 603,170 Americans have died — and that number still continues to grow. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 184 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Alabama, deaths attributable to the coronavirus […]
CNN

This Arkansas hospital is so short on nurses in this newest Covid-19 surge, it’s offering a $25,000 signing bonus

Takela Gardner began her nursing career just two years ago, but her patients already think she’s a seasoned nurse. A registered nurse at a University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) facility in Little Rock, Gardner told CNN she’s had to essentially learn nursing on the fly during the Covid-19 pandemic, which she said began eight months into her nursing career.
kasu.org

Arkansas Judge Rules Canceled Pandemic Unemployment Benefits to Resume

Federal pandemic unemployment relief has been ordered to resume in Arkansas by a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge to as many as 70,000 qualified Arkansans. In May, the emergency benefits were terminated by Governor Asa Hutchinson, who said jobs are now plentiful. Legal Aid of Arkansas sued the state on behalf of five Arkansas plaintiffs who claim the temporary benefits are critically needed.
thecentersquare.com

This is the Worst County to Live in Louisiana

Life expectancy fell by 1.5 years in the United States in 2020. The decline, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid crisis, represents the most pronounced regression in public health in the United States since World War II. While the most recent dip in life expectancy in the U.S....
KFOR

States sending the most people to Oklahoma

The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.
The Delta variant causes 83% of U.S. COVID cases. See the states where it’s most prevalent

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. It’s official. The Delta variant is now king in COVID America, responsible for 83.2% of novel coronavirus infections in the U.S., the CDC said last night. That’s up from 51.7% from two weeks ago, when a new estimate, based on genomic surveillance data nationwide, was last available.
LIST: States sending the most people to South Carolina

The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.
This is the Least Educated City in Mississippi

College enrollment has declined steadily in the United States in recent years. With rising tuition costs and surging student debt, enrollment rates have fallen at an average of nearly 2% a year since 2010. While four years of higher education may not be for everyone, Americans without a bachelor’s degree tend to be far more […]
Governors Have Reinstated Masks in Only 2 States With Highest COVID Rates

Of the 10 states with the highest COVID-19 rates, only two governors have moved to reinstate indoor mask mandates, making it a requirement regardless of a person's vaccination status. With stalled vaccinations and the Delta variant spreading, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revised its recommendations to advise...
Missouri and Arkansas make up America’s new Covid epicenter

Missouri and Arkansas are currently facing the worst Covid-19 outbreaks in the United States, becoming the country’s new virus epicenter.In several counties in the two states, coronavirus caseloads and hospitalisations have reached levels not seen since their peaks last winter. Officials say the infections are being driven by the Delta variant, a highly contagious strain of the virus that now makes up most of the country’s cases.“We are truly in a very dangerous predicament,” Mayor Ken McClure of Springfield, Missouri, told NPR. “While we are one of the unfortunate few early hot spots of the Delta variant, we are...

