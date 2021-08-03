Garcia: Cruz objects to mask mandate made necessary by his party's vaccine skepticism
A year ago, Ted Cruz preemptively blasted Democrats for something he expected them to do. Something he guaranteed they would do. The Republican senator predicted that if Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the November 2020 election, members of Biden’s party, who had been advocating for strict social-distancing restrictions and mask mandates to combat the spread of COVID-19, would suddenly proclaim the pandemic over.www.expressnews.com
Comments / 0