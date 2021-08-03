Cancel
Markieff Morris agrees to deal with Miami Heat

Free agent forward Markieff Morris has agreed to a one-year deal with the Miami Heat, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Morris, 31, joins a physical frontcourt — and team — in Miami that includes P.J. Tucker and Bam Adebayo with Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry manning the backcourt.

The journeyman Morris spent the past two seasons in Los Angeles with the Lakers, averaging 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 18.7 minutes per game over 75 contests (28 starts). He was part of the Lakers’ title team in 2019-20.

NBA free agency: 6 winners and losers from Day 1

Morris was taken in the first round of the 2011 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns, where he played the first four-plus seasons before getting traded to Washington.

He has career averages of 11.0 points and 5.3 rebounds in 698 games (375 starts) for five teams.

–Field Level Media

