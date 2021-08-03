New York Yankees’ Jordan Montgomery tests positive for COVID-19

The New York Yankees lost a second starting pitcher to COVID-19 as Jordan Montgomery tested positive for the virus Tuesday.

The lefty Montgomery follows ace Gerrit Cole to the COVID injured list. Both pitchers are expected to be out at least 10 days unless returning two negative tests before then.

Luis Gil is starting for the Yankees on Tuesday night in Baltimore in place of Cole. The Yankees had not yet named a replacement for Montgomery, who pitched Sunday in Miami and was slated to go Friday.

However, the Yankees signed right-hander Brody Koerner from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take Montgomery’s spot on the 26-man roster. New York also signed right-hander Stephen Ridings from the Triple-A affiliate.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday no other players will be sidelined for contact tracing, “as of now.”

Infielder Gio Urshela (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Aug. 1. Urshela is batting .274 with 11 homers and 41 RBIs in 84 games.

Montgomery was tied with Cole for the Yankees’ lead in starts (21). He is 4-5 with a 3.69 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched. Montgomery is 17-15 with a 3.99 ERA overall in his fifth season with the Yankees.

Also Tuesday, the Yankees claimed outfielder Jonathan Davis and right-hander Sal Romano off waivers from Toronto and Milwaukee, respectively.

