Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Philadelphia Phillies release veteran Brandon Kintzler

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JDPcA_0bGsuWkQ00

The Philadelphia Phillies released veteran hurler Brandon Kintzler on Tuesday after designating him for assignment last weekend.

Kintzler, 37, signed a minor-league deal with the Phillies, making $3 million after earning a spot on the big-league club out of spring training.

He was 2-1 with a 6.37 ERA in 29 games (one start) for the Phils this season. He saved 12 games for the Miami Marlins in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Kintzler is 24-24 with a 3.50 ERA in 12 seasons with six teams and made the All-Star team in 2017, finishing with a career-high 29 saves. He saved 28 for the Minnesota Twins before getting dealt to the Washington Nationals. He spent his first six seasons in Milwaukee.

Kintzler will be free to sign with any club after clearing waivers.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

16K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Shoemaker
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Brandon Kintzler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Philadelphia Phillies#Era#Phils#The Miami Marlins#The Washington Nationals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies Fans Won’t Like this Trade Proposal

Phillies fans are going to hate this idea, but it’s the logical thing to do. Baseball is a business, after all. The Phillies should trade Andrew McCutchen. Unless the Phillies pick up his 2022 option, this is the final year of McCutchen’s contract. He’s having an absurdly hot summer, and with his resumé and popularity around the league, many teams would be glad to have him.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers sign former Rookie of the Year to bolster bullpen

2021’s been a year of bullpen lottery tickets for the Dodgers, a team that sits near the season’s midpoint with just about half of them cashed out. Jimmy Nelson? Very valuable, and made quite the statement over July 4 weekend. Phil Bickford wasn’t a major part of anyone’s plan, but he, too, has impressed.
MLBBleacher Report

The 8 MLB Teams That Blew It at the Trade Deadline

Former Washington National Max ScherzerNick Wass/Associated Press. If you thought the Thursday night megadeal in which the Washington Nationals shipped Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers was going to be the end of the stakes-raising at the MLB trade deadline, goodness were you mistaken. Dozens of...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies: Freddy Galvis reacts to trade home

Freddy Galvis made his major-league debut with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2012 and spent the first six seasons of his career with the team. Now, he’s right back where he started, and Galvis is apparently feeling the homecoming nostalgia just like fans. He kept it simple, posting a throwback photo...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies trade news: Unexpected deal with the Pirates

The Phillies are acquiring LHP Braeden Ogle from the Pirates ahead of the trade deadline. In a stunning development, the Philadelphia Phillies have done something ahead of Friday’s 4 PM EST trade deadline. According to FanSided’s MLB Insider Robert Murray, the Phillies are acquiring a pitcher from the Pittsburgh Pirates.
MLBPosted by
610 Sports Radio

5 potential landing spots for Cole Hamels

As Audacy Sports MLB Insider Jon Heyman was first to report, four-time All-Star lefty Cole Hamels will hold a showcase for potential suitors to watch him throw on July 16 in Texas. After signing a one-year/$18 million deal with the Braves ahead of the 2020 season, Hamels pitched just 3...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Former Phillies reliever heads to Yankees in blockbuster Gallo trade

Former Phillies reliever Joely Rodriguez is headed to the Yankees. The hot stove was burning around Major League Baseball this week as Friday’s trade deadline came and went. Several trades, big and small, took place right down to the final minute on Friday, with a few last-minute bombs dropping after the fact. And while Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was working on his new team, one blockbuster swap made headlines on Wednesday that involved the team’s 2009 World Series rival.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies: Best trade they didn’t make at the deadline

We’ve talked a lot about the trades the Philadelphia Phillies made at the deadline, but there were a lot of things the Phillies could’ve done at the trade deadline that, for whatever reason, they opted not to do. One trade that never came to be, in particular, stands out. As...
MLBinquirer.com

Why the Phillies passed on taking a free-agent flier on Cole Hamels

WASHINGTON -- When the Phillies scouted Cole Hamels at his showcase in Texas last month, they knew two things:. 1. It would take him at least 30 days, maybe longer, to be ready to pitch in the majors. 2. Signing him would be tantamount to guaranteeing him a spot in...
MLBPosted by
97.3 ESPN

Phillies Mailbag: Starters, Dominguez, Girardi

We are back once again for the 97.3 ESPN Phillies mailbag. The MLB Trade Deadline has passed, the Phillies added a few pieces, and they are now 2.5 games out of first place. We take your post-deadline questions and answer them on The Sports Bash with Mike Gill on Tuesday afternoon at 2:40.
MLBAsbury Park Press

New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies announce Wednesday night lineups

The New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies play the second game of their two-game series on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network. Afternoon thunderstorms should move out and the forecast calls for a party cloudy skies with only a 13% chance of a rain at first.
MLBAsbury Park Press

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies odds, picks and prediction

The Washington Nationals (45-54) and Philadelphia Phillies (50-49) play the second game of a four-game set Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Nationals vs. Phillies odds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Erick Fedde is the...
MLBrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

MLB: Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola tossed 8 2/3 solid innings, Jean Segura and Ronald Torreyes each homered and the host Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Atlanta Braves 2-1 on Sunday.

Comments / 1

Community Policy