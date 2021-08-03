Fourth round of vaccine lottery winners to be announced Wednesday

The fourth round of MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes winners will be announced at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Protect Michigan Commission.

Protect Michigan Commission Director Kerry Ebersole Singh will be joined by the Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM) President Brian Calley to make the announcement.

The commission says that the winners represent almost every region of the state. Six people who were vaccinated between July 18 and July 22 will be awarded one of the $50,000 daily prizes.

Singh will also reveal the results of the sweepstakes, which concluded Tuesday. The commission says vaccinations increased each week during the sweepstakes.

As of Monday, over 2.4 million Michiganders were registered for the sweepstakes. Michigan sits at a 63.7% vaccination rate, according to the state.

The announcement can be watched on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Facebook page .

