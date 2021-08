U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone in El Paso ruled Tuesday that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's (R) executive order targeting migrants is unconstitutional. While the formal ruling hasn't been issued, the judge did agree to the restraining order or preliminary injunction that "the United States is likely to prevail on its claims that Texas Governor Greg Abbott's 'executive order No. GA-37 relating to the transportation of migrants during the COVID-19 disaster,' . . . violates the Supremacy Clause of the United States Constitution because (1) it conflicts with, and poses an obstacle to, federal immigration law; and (2) it directly regulates the federal government's operations."