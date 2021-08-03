Cancel
Financial Reports

Ur Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By Associated Press
ABQJournal
 2 days ago

LITTLETON, Colo. — Ur Energy Inc. (URG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.9 million in its second quarter. The Littleton, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. The uranium mining company posted revenue of $7,000 in the period. In the final minutes of trading...

#Uranium Mining#Ur Energy Inc#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
Financial Reports
Economy
Markets
