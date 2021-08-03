Golf: Luke Ruffing the surprise of Day 1 at Match Play Invitational

KAWAGOE, Japan (AP) — Sepp Straka of Austria has the lead after the first round of the Olympic men's golf competition. Hideki Matsuyama of Japan was feeling the most pressure. And there were a few surprises along the way. Straka tied an Olympic record with his 63. He leads by one shot over Jazz Janewattananond of Thailand. Matsuyama had a 69, not a great score on a day like this. With soft conditions and a storm delay, only 13 players in the 60-man field failed to break par. Patrick Reed shot 68 just 24 hours after he arrived as an alternate.