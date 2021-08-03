Golf: Luke Ruffing the surprise of Day 1 at Match Play Invitational
AUBURN — Luke Ruffing received word Monday night that he was being invited to play in the Maine State Golf Association Match Play Invitational this week at Fox Ridge. The 2014 Maranacook High School graduate and 2013 Class B state co-champion who plays out of Belgrade Lakes accepted because he was going to be the last man in — the No. 32 overall seed — and had the opportunity to play the No. 1 overall seed and reigning Maine Amateur Champion, Caleb Manuel.www.sunjournal.com
