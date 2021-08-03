Cancel
Tigard, OR

Tigard Police Log: July 19-25, 2021

By Tigard Police Department
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 6 days ago

This week's calls include: gas line mishaps and near-misses, stolen kayaking gear, and a vehicle on the train tracks.

Monday, July 19

Officers took a report of a burglary at a business in the 12400 block of Southwest Main Street over the weekend. Someone broke in through the back door and stole a cell phone charger, knife and $20 in cash and coins.

Officers took a report of a burglary at a building in the 12500 block of Southwest Main Street overnight. A safe containing $200, a file cabinet, business credit cards and medications were stolen.

Officer responded to a report of a motorist who flipped his car on Southwest Durham Road near 72nd Avenue, narrowly missing a gas line. The 19-year-old driver left the scene but was found nearby and cited for DUII. There were no injuries.

Officers responded to a report of a man who returned to a grocery store in the 11500 block of Southwest Pacific Highway after previously being trespassed for assaulting the store manager. Officers struggled to place the man in handcuffs because he was physically resisting. They ultimately were able to get him restrained and he spit in the face of one of the arresting officers. They put a spit hood on him, and he was arrested for aggravated harassment, assault of a public safety officer, interfering with a peace officer and criminal trespass.

Officers responded to a call from NW Natural asking for assistance when their construction crew found a gas meter had been removed from a gas riser, causing a gas leak. The area between Southwest 150th Avenue and 155th Avenue on Bull Mountain Road was closed to traffic for several hours for repairs.

Tuesday, July 20

Officers took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 11000 block of Southwest Springwood Drive overnight.

Officers took a report of a theft at the boat dock at Cook Park. Kayak pedals were stolen from an open trunk. The owner had left the vehicle unattended while he was putting kayaks in the water. His license number was etched on the pedals, which will help with recovery if they are found.

Officers responded to a T-bone traffic crash on Southwest Pacific Highway near Beef Bend Road. A motorist ran the red light at the intersection and hit another vehicle. That driver was taken to the hospital for evaluation and both cars were towed due to damages related to crash. The at-fault motorist was cited for careless driving.

Wednesday, July 21

Officers took a report of a scam from a woman. She was trying to pay a bill she received online when her computer screen started flashing and a message popped up saying she had a virus and should call Apple. She talked to a man who was able to control her computer remotely and told her that she could pay to have the computer fixed. She realized it was a con.

Officers responded to a disturbance at Cook Park. A group of parents from out of town were upset their kids weren't allowed to compete in a state Little League finals game. The argument was verbal only and peace was restored.

Officers responded to a report of someone dressed in camouflage who was standing in a field near Highway 217 shooting at a street sign with what appeared to be a rifle. One individual was found along the freeway and two more at a nearby home with a realistic-looking rifle and holstered pistols. It turned out to be a group of teens who'd been playing an Airsoft war, and the orange tips had been painted or taped over on three of the Airsoft guns. The juveniles and adult homeowner were advised about the potential repercussions of their actions.

Officers responded to a report of a motorist driving on the train tracks on Southwest Main Street near Commercial Street. The man called for a tow truck driver who then alerted law enforcement. He was arrested for DUII and on an outstanding felony warrant extraditable out of Texas.

Thursday, July 22

Officers took a report of a 9mm handgun that was stolen from an unlocked car in the 14400 block of Southwest 168th Avenue. The firearm was not loaded.

Officers responded to a report of a man who was assaulted at a motel in the 11400 block of Southwest Pacific Highway. He declined medical attention and it is not believed to be a random attack. The investigation is ongoing.

Friday, July 23

Officers arrested a man on an outstanding felony warrant in the 10400 block of Southwest 67th Avenue.

Officers took a report from a woman who said her car was rummaged through in the 16200 block of Southwest 104th Avenue.

Officers took a report from a resident who said prowlers were checking several cars in the 15100 block of Southwest 93rd Avenue.

Officers took a report from a man who said two of his cars were broken into in the 10300 block of Southwest Lady Marion Drive. A stolen credit card was used at a nearby store.

Officers took a report from a woman who said she and her neighbors were targeted by car prowlers overnight in the 15000 block of Southwest 94th Avenue. Nothing significant was taken.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on a motorist who was not wearing a seat belt on Southwest Pacific Highway near Gaarde Street. The driver was arrested for DUII.

Saturday, July 24

Officers responded to a call from a security guard in the 14100 block of Southwest 72nd Avenue who found three people he believed to be stealing metal from a commercial business. One individual was arrested for theft II and criminal trespass I. The metal was returned to the property.

Officers responded to a report from two 13-year-old girls who said a man on a bicycle followed them while they walked downtown and at one point, touched one of them on the back of the leg. The girls called 9-1-1 for help and the man was arrested nearby for stalking, harassment, and sex abuse III.

Officers responded to a two-car crash on Southwest 72nd Avenue near Southwest Cardinal Lane. One of the involved motorists showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DUII and reckless driving.

Officers responded to a report of a theft in a motel parking lot in the 11400 block of Southwest Pacific Highway. A woman was arrested on six outstanding warrants and transported to jail.

Sunday, July 25

Officers responded to a four-vehicle crash on Highway 217 near Highway 99W. None of the drivers required medical attention. One motorist was cited for reckless driving.

Officers removed an endangered woman from the missing person database after she was found safe.

Officers responded to a report from a man who said three people were caught on his home surveillance video rummaging through his car in the 11900 block of Southwest Elmer Court. Nothing of value was taken but the video was turned over to help identify the suspects.

Officers responded to a report from a woman who was hit in the face by her husband after the two got into a verbal argument. He was arrested for assault IV (domestic violence).

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

