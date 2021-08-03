Cancel
West Memphis, AR

15-year-old arrested after toddler injured in shooting, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 1 day ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A teen is in police custody after a toddler was injured in a shooting.

According to West Memphis police, the 3-year-old girl is expected to be ok after being taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

The shooting happened Monday night around 8 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Barton.

West Memphis police said the shooting happened after a verbal argument.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the little girl. The men and women of the West Memphis Police Department will work tirelessly to see that justice is served to all suspects involved” said Pope.

A 15-year-old was arrested as part of the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210 or Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.



