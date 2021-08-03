Cancel
Nevada hospitalization rates surpass last summer's surge

By Associated Press
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 1 day ago
An uptick in coronavirus cases in Nevada has pushed hospitalization rates past levels seen in last summer’s surge, well before vaccines were available.

Nevada reported Tuesday that 1,148 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 67 others were suspected to have the illness.

RELATED: 'We're reliving 2020 in 2021;' Las Vegas hospital workers discuss surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Those are levels last seen in late January but below the peak seen since the pandemic began.

The current surge has surpassed the highest rate last summer when there were 972 confirmed hospitalizations and 174 suspected COVID-19 hospital patients.

Officials say the surge has been driven by the highly contagious delta variant and Nevada’s flagging rate of vaccinations.

