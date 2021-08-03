South Carolina ‘slowpoke’ bill goes into effect later this month

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A law that makes it illegal for slow drivers to stay in the left lane will go into effect in South Carolina on Aug. 15, WPDE reported.

The “slowpoke” law sets fines at $25 for drivers who continuously drive in the left lane on highways when they aren’t passing other vehicles.

Earlier versions of the proposal had fines of $200 and a 30-day jail sentence.

[READ MORE: Drivers caught on camera blocking I-77, performing burnouts, stunts]

The State Department of Transportation started putting up signs at least every 35 miles on interstates warning slower traffic to keep right.

(WATCH BELOW: New signs along I-77 toll lanes warn drivers they’re being watched by cameras)

©2021 Cox Media Group