Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

South Carolina ‘slowpoke’ bill goes into effect later this month

By WPDE
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sjLcz_0bGsroR900

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A law that makes it illegal for slow drivers to stay in the left lane will go into effect in South Carolina on Aug. 15, WPDE reported.

The “slowpoke” law sets fines at $25 for drivers who continuously drive in the left lane on highways when they aren’t passing other vehicles.

Earlier versions of the proposal had fines of $200 and a 30-day jail sentence.

[READ MORE: Drivers caught on camera blocking I-77, performing burnouts, stunts]

The State Department of Transportation started putting up signs at least every 35 miles on interstates warning slower traffic to keep right.

(WATCH BELOW: New signs along I-77 toll lanes warn drivers they’re being watched by cameras)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 74

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
45K+
Followers
57K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Columbia#Wpde#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Durham, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

North Carolina county, city order indoor face mask mandate

DURHAM, N.C. — (AP) — Face coverings will be required again within all indoor public places, businesses and establishments in Durham County and the city of Durham due to the rapidly spreading coronavirus, government officials announced on Saturday. City and county leaders issued a new state of emergency that takes...
California StatePosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Fire-friendly weather to return to Northern California

Thick smoke that held down winds and temperatures began to clear Sunday from the scenic forestlands of Northern California as firefighters battling the largest single wildfire in state history braced for a return of fire-friendly weather. The winds weren’t expected to reach the ferocious speeds that helped the Dixie Fire...

Comments / 74

Community Policy